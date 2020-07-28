Serie A 2019-20 Inter Milan vs Napoli LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Inter Milan will roll out the carpet for Napoli on July 29, Wednesday, in the Serie A 2019-20. The Serie A 2019-20 Inter Milan vs Napoli will be played at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza. In the previous outing, Inter kept a clean sheet with a 3-0 win over Genoa whereas Napoli bounced back with a 2-0 win over Sassuolo. The Serie A 2019-20 Inter Milan vs Napoli will kick off at 1:15 am.

As per the league standings, Inter are one just one point clear of third-placed Atalanta, who have 75 points in their kitty. They will be eyeing to firm their position on the league standing when they host Napoli tonight. On the other hand, Napoli are 7th with 59 points.

Serie A 2019-20 Inter Milan vs Napoli: Team News, Injury Updates

Inter will once again miss the company of midfielders Matias Vecino and Stefano Sensi. Both are on the treatment table

Napoli, however, have no fresh injuries to worry about ahead of the match.

Serie A 2019-20 Inter Milan Possible Lineup against Napoli: Handanovic; Godin, De Vrij, Skriniar; Young, Brozovic, Barella, Candreva; Eriksen; Lukaku, Martinez

Serie A 2019-20 Napoli Possible Lineup against Inter Milan: Ospina; Hysaj, Koulibaly, Manolas, Di Lorenzo; Zielinski, Lobotka, Ruiz; Insigne, Milik, Callejon

Where to watch Serie A 2019-20 Inter Milan vs Napoli match live in India (TV channels)?

Inter Milan will host Napoli at 1:15 am on Wednesday, July 28. The Serie A match between Inter Milan and Napoliwill be played at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza. The Serie A Inter Milan vs Napoli game live telecast on Sony TEN 2 SD and HD

How and where to watch online Serie A 2019-20 Inter Milan vs Napoli match live streaming?

Inter Milan vs Napoli live stream will be available on Sony LIV.