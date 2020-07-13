Serie A 2019-20 Inter Milan vs Torino LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Inter Milan will take on Torino in the upcoming Serie A game on Tuesday, July 14, The Serie A 2019-20 Inter Milan vs Torino will take place at the San Siro Stadium. Inter will look to put an end to their two-match winless run when they face Torino. In the previous week, Inter Milan held Verona to a 2-2 draw whereas Torino defeated Brescia 3-1. The Serie A 2019-20 Inter Milan vs Torino will kick off at 1:30 am.

With 65 points from 31 games, Inter Milan are 4th on the league standings. On the other hand, Torino have 34 points and are sitting in the 16th slot.

Serie A 2019-20 Inter Milan vs Torino: Team news, Injury update

Victor Moses, Nicolo Barella and Stefano Sensi will not be available for the upcoming game. Torino’s star performer Simone Zaza will be seen on the suspension bench.

Serie A 2019-20 Inter Milan possible starting lineup vs Torino: Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Candreva, Gagliadini, Brozovic, Young; Eriksen; Sanchez, Martinez

Serie A 2019-20 Torino possible starting lineup vs Inter Milan: Sirigu; Izzo, Nkoulou, Bremer; Aina, Meite, Rincon, Ansaldi; Verdi, Belotti, Berenguer

Where to watch Serie A 2019-20 Inter Milan vs Torino match live in India (TV channels)?

Inter Milan will host Torino at 1:30 am on Tuesday, July 13. The Serie A match between Inter Milan and Torino will be played at the San Siro. The Serie A Inter Milan vs Torino game live telecast on Sony TEN 2 SD and HD.



How and where to watch online Serie A 2019-20 Inter Milan vs Torino match live streaming?

Inter Milan vs Torino live stream will be available on Sony LIV.