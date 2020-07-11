Serie A 2019-20 Juventus vs Atalanta LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Juventus will look to bounce back when they take on Atlanta on Saturday, July 11, in the Serie A 2019-20. The Serie A 2019-20 Juventus vs Atalanta will be hosted at the Allianz Stadium. In their previous outings, The Old Lady were handed disappointment 4-2. Right now, they are leading the points table with 75 points.

Meanwhile, Atalanta will be riding on their winning momentum when they face the league leaders. Atalanta have kept clean sheets on 9 outings including their last one against Sampdoria. After full-time, the score was 2-0.

The Serie A 2019-20 Juventus vs Atalanta will kick off at 1:30 am.

Serie A 2019-20 Juventus vs Atalanta: Team news , Injury update

Juventus star performers Paulo Dybala and Matthijs de Ligt have returned from the suspension bench. Both are expected to feature from the first whistle.

Whereas, Sami Khedira, Mattia De Sciglio and Merih Demiral are out with injuries.

The visitors have no fresh injuries ahead of the game night.

Serie A 2019-20 Juventus possible starting lineup vs Atalanta: Szczesny; Cuadrado, De Ligt, Bonucci, Sandro; Rabiot, Pjanic, Bentancur; Ronaldo, Dybala, Bernardeschi

Serie A 2019-20 Atalanta possible starting lineup vs Juventus: Gollini; Palomino, Caldara, Toloi; Gosens, Freuler, De Roon, Hateboer; Gomez, Muriel, Ilicic

Where to watch Serie A 2019-20 Juventus vs Atalanta match live in India (TV channels)?

Juventus will play host to Atalanta at 1:30 am on Saturday, July 11. The Serie A match between Juventus and Atalanta will be played at Allianz Stadium. The Serie A Juventus vs Atalanta game live telecast on Sony TEN 2 SD and HD.

How and where to watch the online Serie A 2019-20 Juventus vs Atalanta match live streaming?

Juventus vs Atalanta live stream will be available on Sony LIV.