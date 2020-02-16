Serie A 2019-20 Juventus vs Brescia LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Juventus will face Brescia on Sunday (February 16) in a Serie A 2019-20 match. The Serie A 2019-20 Juventus vs Brescia will be played at the Allianz Stadium. Last week, in their face-off against Verona, Juventus were stunned by 2-1, whereas Brescia played out a draw against Udinese. The Serie A 2019-20 Juventus vs Brescia will kick off at 7.30PM. Juventus are second in the Seria A table with 54 points in 23 matches. On the other hand, Brescia are second-last with 16 points from 23 points.

Juventus will rest Cristiano Ronaldo for Sunday's Serie A game against Brescia but defender Giorgio Chiellini is set to return after a long injury layoff.

Serie A 2019-20 Juventus Possible Starting Line-up vs Brescia: Szczesny, Alex Sandro, De Sciglio, Bonucci, De Ligt, Rabiot, Bentancur, Pjanic, Dybala, Ramsey, Higuain.

Serie A 2019-20 Brescia Possible Starting Line-up vs Juventus: Joronen, Martella, Sabelli, Chancellor, Cistana, Dessena, Tonali, Bisoli, Spalek, Balotelli, Aye.

Where to watch Serie A 2019-20 Juventus vs Brescia match live in India (TV channels)?

Brescia will face the Juventus challenge at 7:30PM on Sunday, February 16. The Serie A 2019-20 match between Juventus vs Brescia will be played at Allianz Stadium in Turin. The Serie A Juventus vs Brescia game will be shown on Sony Ten channels in India.

How and where to watch Serie A 2019-20 Juventus vs Brescia match live streaming?

Serie A 2019-20 Juventus vs Brescia live stream will be available on Sony LIV app and sonyliv.com for premium users.

