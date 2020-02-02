Serie A 2019-20 Juventus vs Fiorentina LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The upcoming Serie A 2019-20 will see a face-off between Juventus and Fiorentina on Sunday, February 2. The Serie A 2019-20 Juventus vs Fiorentina will be played at the Allianz Stadium. In the previous week, Juventus were stunned by Napoli 2-1, whereas Fiorentina held Genoa to a goalless draw. The Serie A 2019-20 Juventus vs Fiorentina will kick off at 5PM. With 51 points from 21 games, Juventus are leading the league table. Meanwhile, Fiorentina are 13th on the standings with 25 points from 21 points.

For Juventus, Giorgio Chiellini, Sami Khedira, Merih Demiral and Danilo remain on the treatment table. While Mattia De Sciglio and Miralem Pjanic are expected to make it to the starting XI.

Serie A 2019-20 Juventus Possible Starting Line-up vs Fiorentina: Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt, Sandro; Matuidi, Bentancur, Pjanic; Ramsey; Ronaldo, Higuain

Serie A 2019-20 Fiorentina Possible Starting Line-up vs Juventus: Dragowski; Ceccherini, Pezzella, Ranieri; Lirola, Benassi, Pulgar, Castrovilli, Dalbert; Chiesa, Cutrone

Where to watch Serie A 2019-20 Juventus vs Fiorentina match live in India (TV channels)?

Fiorentina will face the Juventus challenge at 5:00PM on Sunday, February 2. The Serie A 2019-20 match between Juventus vs Fiorentina will be played at Allianz Stadium in Turin. The Serie A Juventus vs Fiorentina game will be shown on Sony Ten channels in India.

How and where to watch Serie A 2019-20 Juventus vs Fiorentina match live streaming?

Serie A 2019-20 Juventus vs Fiorentina live stream will be available on Sony LIV app and sonyliv.com for premium users.

