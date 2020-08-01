Serie A 2019-20 Juventus vs Roma LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Champions Juventus will be up against Roma on Sunday, August 2, in their last Serie A 2019-20 match. The Serie A 2019-20 Juventus vs Roma will be hosted at the Allianz Stadium. In terms of the latest fixture, Juventus lost the match to Cagliari by 0-2 while Roma managed to keep a clean sheet against Torino with a 3-2 scoreline win.

The Serie A 2019-20 Juventus vs Roma will kick off at 12:15 am.

Serie A 2019-20 Juventus vs Roma: Team news , Injury update

Juventus’ Adrien Rabiot will be back from the suspension bench. Lorenzo Pellegrini of Roma will not be a part of the game as he is still recovering from his injury.

Serie A 2019-20 Juventus possible starting lineup vs Roma: Buffon; Danilo, Demiral, Rugani, Matuidi; Peeters, Rabiot, Ramsey; Bernardeschi, Olivieri, Ronaldo

Serie A 2019-20 Roma possible starting lineup vs Juventus: Lopez; Smalling, Ibanez, Kolarov; Zappacosta, Veretout, Diawara, Spinazzola; Zaniolo, Mkhitaryan; Kalinic

Where to watch the Serie A 2019-20 Juventus vs Roma match live in India (TV channels)?

Juventus will play host to Roma at 12:15 am on Sunday, August 2. The Serie A match between Juventus and Roma will be played at Allianz Stadium. The Serie A Juventus vs Roma game live telecast will be on Sony TEN 2 SD and HD.

How and where to watch the online Serie A 2019-20 Juventus vs Roma match live streaming?

Juventus vs Roma live stream will be available on Sony LIV.