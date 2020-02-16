Serie A 2019-20 Lazio vs Inter Milan LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News
Inter Milan travel to the Stadio Olimpico to take on Lazio in Serie A.
Inter Milan (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Lazio will be taking on Inter Milan in the ongoing Series A 2019-20 on Monday, February 17. The Serie A 2019-20 Lazio vs Inter Milan match will be played at the Stadio Olimpico. Inter Milan are currently at the top of the point table with 54 points from 23 matches, while Lazio are ranked on number 3 on the points table with 53 points from 23 matches. The Serie A 2019-20 Lazio vs Inter Milan will commence at 1.15AM.
Serie A 2019-20 Lazio Possible Line-up against Inter Milan: Strakosha; Patric, Acerbi, Luiz Felipe; Marusic, Luis Alberto, Parolo, Lucas, Jony; Caicedo, Immobile.
Serie A 2019-20 Inter Milan Possible Line-up against Lazio: Handanovic; De Vrij, Godin, Skriniar; Moses, Barella, Brozovic, Biraghi; Eriksen; Lukaku, Martinez.
Where to watch Serie A 2019-20 Lazio vs Inter Milan match live in India (TV channels)?
Lazio will face Inter Milan at 1.15AM on Monday, February 17. The Serie A match between Lazio and Inter Milan will be played at Stadio Olimpico. The Serie A Lazio vs Inter Milan n game live telecast on Sony TEN 2 SD and HD.
How and where to watch online Serie A 2019-20 Lazio vs Inter Milan match live streaming?
Lazio vs Inter Milan live stream will be available on Sony LIV.
