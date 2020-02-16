Take the pledge to vote

Serie A 2019-20 Lazio vs Inter Milan LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Inter Milan travel to the Stadio Olimpico to take on Lazio in Serie A.

Trending Desk

February 16, 2020, 11:25 PM IST
Serie A 2019-20 Lazio vs Inter Milan LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News
Lazio will be taking on Inter Milan in the ongoing Series A 2019-20 on Monday, February 17. The Serie A 2019-20 Lazio vs Inter Milan match will be played at the Stadio Olimpico. Inter Milan are currently at the top of the point table with 54 points from 23 matches, while Lazio are ranked on number 3 on the points table with 53 points from 23 matches. The Serie A 2019-20 Lazio vs Inter Milan will commence at 1.15AM.

Serie A 2019-20 Lazio Possible Line-up against Inter Milan: Strakosha; Patric, Acerbi, Luiz Felipe; Marusic, Luis Alberto, Parolo, Lucas, Jony; Caicedo, Immobile.

Serie A 2019-20 Inter Milan Possible Line-up against Lazio: Handanovic; De Vrij, Godin, Skriniar; Moses, Barella, Brozovic, Biraghi; Eriksen; Lukaku, Martinez.

Where to watch Serie A 2019-20 Lazio vs Inter Milan match live in India (TV channels)?

Lazio will face Inter Milan at 1.15AM on Monday, February 17. The Serie A match between Lazio and Inter Milan will be played at Stadio Olimpico. The Serie A Lazio vs Inter Milan n game live telecast on Sony TEN 2 SD and HD.

How and where to watch online Serie A 2019-20 Lazio vs Inter Milan match live streaming?

Lazio vs Inter Milan live stream will be available on Sony LIV.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
