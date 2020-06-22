Serie A 2019-20 Lecce vs AC Milan LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Relegation-hit Lecce will have an uphill task when they host Milan in their first post-lockdown match in Serie A 2019-20 fixture on Monday, June 22. Via del Mare will host the Serie A 2019-20 Lecce vs AC Milan match. Milan will eye to bounce back from their Coppa Italia semis defeat to Juventus when they step onto the turf. Milan are 8th with 36 points from 26 games. So far in the league, they have won 10, drew 4 and lost the remaining games. Lecce, meanwhile, are 18th with 25 points. A win in their home game will see them out of the relegation zone.

The Serie A 2019-20 Lecce vs AC Milan will commence at 11 pm.

Serie A 2019-20 Lecce vs AC Milan: Team News, Injury Updates

Lecce defender Giulio Donati is serving a suspension for the upcoming game. The hosts will also be without the services of Filippo Falco, Diego Farias and Khouma Babacar.

Meanwhile, Theo Hernandez and Sami Castillejo are expected to be in the starting XI.

On the other hand, star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic remains unavailable for Milan due to injury.

Serie A 2019-20 Lecce Possible Lineup against AC Milan: Gabriel; Rispoli, Rossettini, Lucioni, Calderoni; Majer, Deiola, Barak; Mancosu, Saponara; Lapadula

Serie A 2019-20 AC Milan Possible Lineup against Lecce: Donnarumma; Conti, Romagnoli, Kjaer, Hernandez; Kessie, Bennacer; Castillejo, Calhanoglu, Rebic; Leao

Where to watch Serie A 2019-20 Lecce vs AC Milan match live in India (TV channels)?

Lecce will host AC Milan at 11 pm on Monday, June 22. The Serie A match between Lecce and AC Milan will be played at Via del Mare. The Serie A Lecce vs AC Milan game live telecast on Sony TEN 2 SD and HD

How and where to watch online Serie A 2019-20 Lecce vs AC Milan match live streaming?

Lecce vs AC Milan live stream will be available on Sony LIV.