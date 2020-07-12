Serie A 2019-20 Napoli vs AC Milan LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Sixth-placed Napoli will play host to AC Milan in their upcoming Serie A 2019-20 match on July 13, Monday. The Serie A 2019-20 Napoli vs AC Milan match will be played at Stadio San Paolo. AC Milan, who are 7th on the standings with 49 points, will be riding on their winning momentum when they take on Napoli. In the last outing, Milan stunned Juventus 4-2. On the other hand, Napoli have maintained their form in the league with seven wins coming from eighth outings. The side will look to produce a clinical show tonight. Napoli, in the last week, defeated Genoa 2-1.

The Serie A 2019-20 Napoli vs AC Milan match will kick off at 1:30 am.

Serie A 2019-20 Napoli vs AC Milan : Team News, Injury Updates

Defender Kalidou Koulibaly and midfielder Diego Demme have returned from Naploi’s suspension bench. Both are expected to play from the starting whistle.

As for Milan, their key attacking midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu is expected to make it to the playing XI.

Napoli possible starting lineup: Meret; Lorenzo, Maksimovic, Koulibaly, Rui; Ruiz, Demme, Zielinski; Callejon, Mertens, Insigne

AC Milan possible starting lineup: Donnarumma; Conti, Kjaer, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Saelemaekers, Kessie, Bennacer, Bonaventura; Calhanoglu; Ibrahimovic

Where to watch Serie A 2019-20 Napoli vs AC Milan match live in India (TV channels)?

Napoli will go head-to-head with AC Milan at 1:30 am on Monday, July 13. The Serie A match between Napoli vs AC Milan will be played at Stadio San Paolo. The Serie A Napoli vs AC Milan game live telecast on Sony TEN 2 SD and HD.

How and where to watch the online Serie A 2019-20 Napoli vs AC Milan match live streaming?

Napoli vs AC Milan live stream will be available on Sony LIV.