Serie A 2019-20 Napoli vs Lazio LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Napoli will roll out the carpets for Lazio on Sunday, August 2 in their last Serie A 2019-20 fixture. The Serie A 2019-20 Napoli vs Lazio will be hosted at the San Paolo Stadium. In the previously played fixture, Napoli were handed a defeat by second-placed Inter Milan. The final scoreline was 2-0. On the other hand, Lazio continued their winning streak with a 2-0 win over Brescia. The Serie A 2019-20 Napoli vs Lazio will kick off at 12:15 AM.

On the league table, Lazio are on score-level with Atlanta. They both have 78 points in their respective kitties. A win tonight will see Lazio move to the top three. Meanwhile, Napoli are 7th with 59 points from 37 matches.

Serie A 2019-20 Napoli vs Lazio: Team News

Napoli’s Dries Mertens has returned from the suspension bench. Allan and Jose Callejon are expected to feature from the opening whistle.

As for Napoli, they don’t have any injuries ahead of the game night.

Serie A 2019-20 Napoli possible starting lineup vs Lazio: Meret; Hysaj, Maksimovic, Koulibaly, Mario Rui; Elmas, Allan, Zielinski; Insigne, Mertens, Callejon

Serie A 2019-20 Lazio possible starting lineup vs Napoli: Strakosha; Patric, Luiz Felipe, Acerbi; Lazzari, Milinkovic-Savic, Parolo, Alberto, Jony; Correa, Immobile

Where to watch Serie A 2019-20 Napoli vs Lazio match live in India (TV channels)?

Napoli will play host to Lazio at 12:15 am on Sunday, August 2. The Serie A Napoli vs Lazio game live telecast will be on Sony TEN 2 SD and HD.

How and where to watch the online Serie A 2019-20 Napoli vs Lazio match live streaming?

Napoli vs Lazio live stream will be available on Sony LIV.