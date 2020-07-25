Serie A 2019-20 Napoli vs Sassuolo LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Napoli will look to firm their position in league standings when they host Sassuolo in the upcoming Sassuolo in the upcoming fixture in Serie A 2019-20 on July 26, Sunday. The Serie A 2019-20 Napoli vs Sassuolo match will be played at the San Paolo Stadium. In the last outing, Napoli were handed a 2-1 defeat by Parma. The seventh-placed side will look to return to winning ways in the upcoming game. Whereas, Sassuolo failed to prove their mettle in front of AC Milan and list the game 2-1. Right now, they are eight with 48 points.

The Serie A 2019-20 Napoli vs Sassuolo fixture will kick off at 1:15 am.

Serie A 2019-20 Napoli vs Sassuolo: Team News, Injury Updates

Napoli’s Arkadiusz Milik is available after serving suspension. He is expected to feature in the starting XI.

Jeremie Boga might miss the game for Sassuolo.

Serie A 2019-20 Napoli Possible Lineup against Sassuolo: Meret; Lorenzo, Maksimovic, Koulibaly, Rui; Ruiz, Demme, Allan; Callejon, Milik, Insigne

Serie A 2019-20 Sassuolo Possible Lineup against Napoli: Consigli; Muldur, Santos, Peluso, Rogerio; , Magnanelli, Locatelli; Berardi, Raspadori, Haraslin; Caputo

Where to watch Serie A 2019-20 Napoli vs Sassuolo match live in India (TV channels)?

Napoli will host Sassuolo at 1:15 am on Sunday, July 26. The Serie A match between Napoli and Sassuolo will be played at San Paolo Stadium. The Serie A Napoli vs Sassuolo game live telecast on Sony TEN 2 SD and HD.

How and where to watch the online Serie A 2019-20 Napoli vs Sassuolo match live streaming?

Napoli vs Sassuolo live stream will be available on Sony LIV.