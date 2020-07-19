Serie A 2019-20 Napoli vs Udinese LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Udinese will travel to Napoli in the upcoming Serie A game on Sunday, July 18. The Serie A 2019-20 Napoli vs Udinese will take place at the Stadio San Paolo. In the last match, Napoli held Bologna to a 1-1 draw whereas Udinese were handed a defeat by Sampdoria. With 53 points Napoli are sitting on the sixth slot in the league table. On the other hand, Udinese are two spots clear of the relegation zone.

The Serie A 2019-20 Napoli vs Udinese will kick off at 11 pm.

Serie A 2019-20 Napoli vs Udinese: Team news, Injury update

Serie A 2019-20 Napoli possible starting lineup vs Udinese: Meret; Hysaj, Manolas, Koulibaly, Rui; Ruiz, Demme, Zielinski; Politano, Mertens, Insigne

Serie A 2019-20 Udinese possible starting lineup vs Napoli: Musso; Becao, Maio, Nuytinck; Larsen, De Paul, Walace, Fofana, Sema; Teodorczyk, Lasagna

Where to watch Serie A 2019-20 Napoli vs Udinese match live in India (TV channels)?

How and where to watch online Serie A 2019-20 Napoli vs Udinese match live streaming?

Napoli vs Udinese live stream will be available on Sony LIV.