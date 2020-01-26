Serie A 2019-20 Roma vs Lazio LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Lazio will travel to Stadio Olimpico on Sunday, January 26 to face Roma in the ongoing Serie A. Lazio are just six points short of table toppers Juventus, while Roma are at the fourth position. Lazio have 45 points from 19 matches while Roma account for 38 points from 20 games. Juventus sit at the top of the league table with 51 points from 20 matches. The Serie A 2019-20 Roma vs Lazio will commence at 10:30PM.

Lazio and Roma managed a 1-1 draw in their first league meeting this season.

Roma will see midfielders Brian Cristante and Javie Pastore playing the match, while Justin Kluivert is in doubt following a thigh injury.

As for Lazio, Joaquin Correa and Lucas Leiva will be playing while Danilo Cataldi and Ricardo Kishna will miss the match.

Possible Line-up for Roma: Lopez; Santon, Mancini, Smalling, Spinazzola; Veretout, Cristante, Pellegrini; Under, Dzeko, Pastore

Possible Line-up for Lazio: Strakosha; Patric, Acerbi, Radu; Lazzari, Milinkovic-Savic, Leiva, Alberto, Lulic; Immobile, Correa

What time is kick-off?

Roma vs Lazio in Serie A 2019-20 will kick off at 10:30PM IST on Sunday and will be played at Stadio Olimpico.

What TV channel is it on?

As Sony has the rights to broadcast Serie A in India, Roma vs Lazio will be LIVE on Sony Ten channels on Sunday.

How can I stream it?

The Serie A 2019-20 Roma vs Lazio live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.

