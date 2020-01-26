Serie A 2019-20 Roma vs Lazio LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News
Serie A 2019-20: AS Roma host Lazio in a heated derby at Stadio Olimpico.
Lazio and Roma (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Lazio will travel to Stadio Olimpico on Sunday, January 26 to face Roma in the ongoing Serie A. Lazio are just six points short of table toppers Juventus, while Roma are at the fourth position. Lazio have 45 points from 19 matches while Roma account for 38 points from 20 games. Juventus sit at the top of the league table with 51 points from 20 matches. The Serie A 2019-20 Roma vs Lazio will commence at 10:30PM.
Lazio and Roma managed a 1-1 draw in their first league meeting this season.
Roma will see midfielders Brian Cristante and Javie Pastore playing the match, while Justin Kluivert is in doubt following a thigh injury.
As for Lazio, Joaquin Correa and Lucas Leiva will be playing while Danilo Cataldi and Ricardo Kishna will miss the match.
Possible Line-up for Roma: Lopez; Santon, Mancini, Smalling, Spinazzola; Veretout, Cristante, Pellegrini; Under, Dzeko, Pastore
Possible Line-up for Lazio: Strakosha; Patric, Acerbi, Radu; Lazzari, Milinkovic-Savic, Leiva, Alberto, Lulic; Immobile, Correa
What time is kick-off?
Roma vs Lazio in Serie A 2019-20 will kick off at 10:30PM IST on Sunday and will be played at Stadio Olimpico.
What TV channel is it on?
As Sony has the rights to broadcast Serie A in India, Roma vs Lazio will be LIVE on Sony Ten channels on Sunday.
How can I stream it?
The Serie A 2019-20 Roma vs Lazio live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Michelin Energy XM2+ Tyre – Safety, Handling, Performance Tested
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 LG G8X ThinQ Dual-Screen Review: The Future is Not Here
-
Monday 13 January , 2020 Lenovo ThinkPad X1: World's First Foldable Laptop
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 Honda SP 125 First Ride Review |Worthy Replacement for the CB Shine SP
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Republic Day 2020: Patriotic Fervour Runs High Among B-town Celebs as They Post Pics With Tricolour
- Australian Open 2020 Day 7 HIGHLIGHTS: Federer Joins Djokovic, Barty in Quarter-finals
- Transfer News and Rumours LIVE: Latest Updates From Liverpool, Man United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Man City, Real Madrid, Barcelona
- Pakistan Thump Sloppy Bangladesh for Twenty20 Series Win
- Twitter Brings Tricolor India Gate Emoji to Mark 71st Republic Day