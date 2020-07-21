Serie A 2019-20 Sassuolo vs AC Milan LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The upcoming fixture in Serie A 2019-20 will witness Unione Sportiva Sassuolo Calcio or Sassuolo lock horns with AC Milan on Wednesday, July 22. The Serie A 2019-20 Sassuolo vs AC Milan will be held at the MAPEI Stadium or Citta del Tricolore.

The Wednesday's game has all the spices to become an exciting match as it is a fight between the 7th and 8th spot teams. While the hosts have been formidable for the past few weeks having scored several goals, the Rossoneri remain unbeaten in the league since it restarted.

Sassuolo have scored 48 points from 34 matches while AC Milan have 56 points to their name.

The Serie A 2019-20 Sassuolo vs AC Milan will kick off at 1:15 am.

Serie A 2019-20 Sassuolo vs AC Milan: Team news, Injury update

Sassuolo's Obiang, Defrel and Romagna remain sidelined for their upcoming match. But it is likely that Roberto de Zerbi will assign the same lineup from their last week's match against Juventus. They will go for a defensive play.

Leo Duarte and Mateo Musacchio will miss out Wednesday's match from AC Milan's turf.

Serie A 2019-20 Sassuolo possible starting lineup vs AC Milan: Andrea Consigli, Giorgos Kiriakopoulos, Federico Peluso, Vlad Chiriches, Mert Muldur, Manuel Locatelli, Francesco Magnanelli, Jeremie Boga, Filip Djuricic, Domenico Berardi, Francesco Caputo

Serie A 2019-20 AC Milan possible starting lineup vs Sassuolo: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Theo Hernandez, Alessio Romagnoli, Simon Kjaer, Davide Calabria, Franck Kessie, Ismael Bennacer, Hakan Calhanoglu, Giacomo Bonaventura, Ante Rebic, Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Where to watch Serie A 2019-20 Sassuolo vs AC Milan match live in India (TV channels)?

Sassuolo will play host to AC Milan at 1:15 am on July 22. The Serie A match between Sassuolo and AC Milan will be played at MAPEI Stadium. The Serie A Sassuolo vs AC Milan game live telecast will be on Sony TEN 2 SD and HD.

How and where to watch the online Serie A 2019-20 Sassuolo vs AC Milan match live streaming?

Sassuolo vs AC Milan live stream will be available on Sony LIV.