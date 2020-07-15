Serie A 2019-20 Sassuolo vs Juventus LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Sassuolo will welcome the league leaders Juventus on Thursday, July 16, in their upcoming fixture in Serie A 2019-20. The Serie A 2019-20 Sassuolo vs Juventus will be hosted at the Mapei Stadium.

As far as latest fixtures are concerned the host team defeated Lazio by 2-1 on July 11 while the league leaders had a draw match with Atalanta on July 12 after both the teams scored two goals each.

Sassuolo, till now, have managed 46 points of 32 matches while Juventus have 72 points of 32 matches. The Serie A 2019-20 Sassuolo vs Juventus will kick off at 1:15 am.

Serie A 2019-20 Sassuolo vs Juventus: Team news , Injury update

Sassuolo's Obiang and Defrel, are not going to play in this match due to their thigh injuries. Romagna too won't be a part of the playing 11 due to his knee injury. No member of the squad is suspended.

Juventus' Khedira, and De Sciglio too will not be seen on the field due to their thigh injuries.

Serie A 2019-20 Sassuolo possible starting lineup vs Juventus: Consigli; Muldur, Chiriches, Ferrari, Rogerio; Bourabia, Locatelli; Berardi, Djuricic, Boga; Caputo.

Serie A 2019-20 Juventus possible starting lineup vs Sassuolo: Szczesny; Danilo, De Ligt, Rugani, Sandro; Bentancur, Pjanic, Rabiot; Bernardeschi, Dybala, Ronaldo.

Where to watch Serie A 2019-20 Sassuolo vs Juventus match live in India (TV channels)?

Sassuolo will play host to Juventus at 1:15 am on Thursday, July 16. The Serie A match between Sassuolo and Juventus will be played at Mapei Stadium. The Serie A Sassuolo vs Juventus game live telecast will be on Sony TEN 2 SD and HD.

How and where to watch the online Serie A 2019-20 Sassuolo vs Juventus match live streaming?

Sassuolo vs Juventus live stream will be available on Sony LIV.