Serie A 2019-20 Spal vs Inter Milan LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Inter Milan will travel to Spal in the upcoming Serie A game on Friday, July 16, The Serie A 2019-20 Spal vs Inter Milan will take place at the Paolo Mazza / Stadio Comunale. In the last match, Spal were defeated by Genao 2-0 whereas Inter Milan kept a clean sheet with 3-1 win over Torino. With 68 points Inter Milan are sitting on the fourth slot in the league table. A win tonight will see them breeze to the second slot currently held by Lazio. On the other hand, Spal are bottom placed with 19 points

The Serie A 2019-20 Spal vs Inter Milan will kick off at 1:15 am.

Serie A 2019-20 Spal vs Inter Milan: Team news, Injury update

Serie A 2019-20 Spal possible starting lineup vs Inter Milan: Letica; Cionek, Vicari, Bonifazi, Reca; D'Alessandro, Valdifiori, Dabo, Strefezza; Cerri, Petagna

Serie A 2019-20 Inter Milan possible starting lineup vs Spal: Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Candreva, Galgiadini, Brozovic, Biraghi; Eriksen; Sanchez, Martinez

Where to watch Serie A 2019-20 Spal vs Inter Milan match live in India (TV channels)?

How and where to watch online Serie A 2019-20 Spal vs Inter Milan match live streaming?

Spal vs Inter Milan live stream will be available on Sony LIV.