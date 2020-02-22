Serie A 2019-20 SPAL vs Juventus LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

It will be a battle between the top and the bottom in the Serie A 2019-20 when SPAL take on champions Juventus on Saturday, February 22. The Serie A 2019-20 SPAL vs Juventus will be telecast at 10:30PM IST. SPAL have won only one of their last five matches while Juventus have won three of their last five fixtures. Juventus climbed back to the top of the standings last week after defeating Brescia 2-0.

SPAL faced a 1-2 defeat against Lecce in their last Serie A match and are at the bottom of the table with only 15 points from 24 matches. Juventus have collected 57 points from their 24 matches.

SPAL will not have Francesco Vicar or Bryan Dabo playing due to injuries, while Juventus will be without the services of Leonardo Bonucci due to suspension. Miralem Pjanic, Sami Khedira, Douglas Costa and Merih Demiral will miss the game from Juve's side due to injuries.

SPAL Possible Starting Line-up: Berisha, Cionek, Bonifazi, Zukanovic, Reca, Valdifiori, Missiroli, Valoti, Castro, Petagna, Di Francesco

Juventus Possible Starting Line-up: Szczesny, Cuadrado, De Ligt, Rugani, Sandro, Rabiot, Bentancur, Ramsey, Ronaldo, Higuain, Dybala

Where to watch Serie A 2019-20 SPAL vs Juventus match live in India (TV channels)?

The SPAL vs Juventus game of Serie A will be telecast live in India on Sony Ten channels. The match will begin at 10.30PM.

How and where to watch Serie A 2019-20 SPAL vs Juventus match live streaming?

Serie A 2019-20 SPAL vs Juventus live stream will be available on Sony LIV app and sonyliv.com for premium users.

