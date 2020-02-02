Serie A 2019-20 Udinese vs Inter Milan LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Udinese will be taking on Inter Milan in the ongoing Series A 2019-20 on Monday, February 3. The Serie A 2019-20 Udinese vs Inter Milan match will be played at the Friuli stadium. Inter Milan are currently at the number 2 position with 48 points from 21 matches, while Udinese are 14th on the standings with 24 points from 21 matches. Inter have won eight of their last 10 Serie A encounters against Udinese. The Serie A 2019-20 Udinese vs Inter Milan will commence at 1.30 am.

Croatian midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, who missed Inter's last two matches is likely to be back for the game against Udinese. However, Roberto Gagliardini will miss the match due to bone edema. Stefano Sensi is also at risk of missing out due to a minor calf problem.

Serie A 2019-20 Udinese Possible Lineup against Inter Milan: Musso - Becao, De Maio, Nuytinck - Stryger Larsen, Fofana, Mandragora, De Paul, Sema - Okaka, Lasagna

Serie A 2019-20 Inter Milan Possible Lineup against Udinese: Handanovic - Skriniar, de Vrij, Bastoni - Candreva, Barella, Vecino, Eriksen, Young - Sanchez, Lukaku.

Where to watch Serie A 2019-20 Udinese vs Inter Milan match live in India (TV channels)?

Udinese will face Inter Milan at 1.30 am on Monday, February 3. The Serie A match between Udinese and Inter Milan will be played at Friuli stadium. The Serie A Udinese vs Inter Milan game live telecast on Sony TEN 2 SD and HD

How and where to watch online Serie A 2019-20 Udinese vs Inter Milan match live streaming?

Udinese vs Inter Milan live stream will be available on Sony LIV.

