Serie A 2019-20 Udinese vs Juventus LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Table toppers Juventus will travel to Udinese for their upcoming Serie A 2019-20 match. The Serie A 2019-20 Udinese vs Juventus will be played at the Dacia Arena. In the last match, Udinese lost to Napoli 2-1 whereas Juventus continued their winning run with a 2-1 win over Lazio. They will aim to move an inch closer to the Serie A title when they take on Udinese. The Black and Whites are leading the table tally with 80 points. On the other hand, Udinese are 16 with 36 points.

Serie A 2019-20 Udinese vs Juventus : Team News, Injury Updates

As for Juventus, Khedira and Chiellini are out with thigh and calf injuries. On the other hand, Mandragora (knee), Jajalo (knee), Prodl (knee), Teodorczyk (knee) are out of contention for Udinese ahead of the game night.

Serie A 2019-20 Udinese Possible Lineup against Juventus: Musso; Troost-Ekong, De Maio, Nuytinck; Larsen, Fofana, Walace, De Paul, Sema; Okaka, Lasagna

Serie A 2019-20 Juventus Possible Lineup against Udinese: Szczesny; Cuadrado, Rugani, De Ligt, Sandro; Bentancur, Pjanic, Rabiot; Bernardeschi, Dybala, Ronaldo

Where to watch Serie A 2019-20 Udinese vs Juventus match live in India (TV channels)?

Udinese will host Juventus at 1:30 am on Thursday, July 23. The Serie A match between Udinese and Juventus will be played at Dacia Arena. The Serie A Udinese vs Juventus game live telecast on Sony TEN 2 SD and HD.

How and where to watch the online Serie A 2019-20 Udinese vs Juventus match live streaming?

Udinese vs Juventus live stream will be available on Sony LIV.