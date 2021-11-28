Serie A 2021-22 AC Milan vs Sassuolo LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

After defeating Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid 0-1 midweek in UEFA Champions League, AC Milan are set to play host to Sassuolo in their next Serie A game on Sunday at the San Siro Stadium. Prior to Thursday’s UCL game, AC Milan picked their first defeat of the season in their domestic league at the hands of ACF Fiorentina 3-4 last weekend. Sassuolo, meanwhile, will head into this game after playing a 2-2 draw against Cagliari Calcio in the week gone by.

The Serie A match between AC Milan and Sassuolo will kick off at 07:30 pm (IST).

Serie A 2021-22 AC Milan vs Sassuolo: Team News, Injury Update

AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli will not be able to call upon the services of his captain Davide Calabria, first-choice goalkeeper Mike Maignan and defensive regular Fikayo Tomori for this game. Samu Castillejo and Ante Rebic are also sidelined from Sassuolo game. Olivier Giroud has also picked up an injury during their UCL match against Atletico Madrid and is expected to sit out.

Vlad Chiriches could return to Sassuolo’s starting XI with this game with Kaan Ayhan making way for him. Davide Frattesi could also lose his place in midfield to Magnanelli.

AC Milan vs Sassuolo probable XI:

AC Milan Predicted Starting XI: Tatarusanu; Kalulu, Kjaer, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Bennacer, Kessie; Saelemaekers, Diaz, Leao; Ibrahimovic

Sassuolo Predicted Starting XI: Consigli; Toljan, Chiriches, Ferrari, Rogerio; Lopez, Magnanelli, Traore; Berardi, Scamacca, Raspadori

What time will AC Milan vs Sassuolo match kick-off?

The Serie A 2021-22 match between AC Milan vs Sassuolo will be played on Saturday, November 28 at the San Siro Stadium.

What TV channel will show AC Milan vs Sassuolo match?

The Serie A match between AC Milan vs Sassuolo will be televised on MTV.

How can I live stream AC Milan vs Sassuolo fixture?

The match between AC Milan and Sassuolo can be live-stream on Voot and Jio.

