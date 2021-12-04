Serie A 2021-22 AS Roma vs Inter Milan LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

AS Roma play host to Inter Milan at the Stadio Olimpico for their next Serie A fixture on Saturday. The home team head into this fixture after facing a 0-1 loss to Bologna in the league. Notably, Roma manager Jose Mourinho will be facing his former team where enjoyed one of the best spells of his managerial career. The hosts have won eight, lost six and drew one from their 15 matches so far to collect 25 points in total.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, stretched their unbeaten league run to seven matches after they beat Thiago Motta’s Spezia 2-0 at San Siro on Wednesday. The Nerazzurri are currently on the third spot with 34 points, a point adrift off crosstown rival AC Milan at second and two behind leaders Napoli (36).

In the last 42 head-to-head encounters between the two teams, the record is exactly even. Inter Milan and AS Roman have won 14 games, lost 14 and drawn 14 each. The two Serie A giants last faced each other earlier this year, with Inter Milan beating Roma 3-1.

Serie A 2021-22 AS Roma vs Inter Milan: Team News, Injury Update

Roma boss Jose Mourinho will be unable to call upon the services of star midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini and Leonardo Spinazzola for this match. While, Gonzalo Villar and Felix Afena-Gyan’s availability remains doubtful.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan will be without Matteo Darmian and Andrea Ranocchia when they travel to Rome. Simone Inzaghi will also be doubtful to field Stefan de Vrij and Alessandro Bastoni in this fixture.

AS Roma possible starting line-up: Rui Patricio, Gianluca Mancini, Chris Smalling, Roger Ibanez, Rick Karsdorp, Jordan Veretout, Bryan Cristante, Matias Vina, Nicolo Zaniolo, Tammy Abraham, Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Inter Milan possible starting line-up: Samir Handanovic, Danilo D’Ambrosio, Milan Skriniar, Federico Dimarco, Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Ivan Perisic, Lautaro Martinez, Edin Dzeko

The Serie A 2021-22 fixture between both the teams will kick off at 08:45 PM IST on Saturday, December 4, at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy.

Matches will beam live on Sony Sports Network’s - Sony Six, Sony Ten1, Sony Ten 2 channels.

Live streaming will be available on Sony LIV.

