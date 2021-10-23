Serie A 2021-22 Bologna vs AC Milan LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

After enduring another forgettable night in the UEFA Champions League, AC Milan return to Serie A action to face Bologna at the Renato Dall'Ara Stadium in Serie A on Sunday. After Napoli, Stefano Pioli’s side remain the only other team to remain unbeaten in the Scudetto race. Milan will aim to continue their unbeaten start to the 2021-22 league season in Bologna.

Amid a worsening injury crisis, the Rossoneri tasted another defeat in Europe on Wednesday, going 1-0 down against Porto. Things were different in the Serie A last weekend when AC Milan fought back from two goals down against Hellas Verona to win 3-2.

On the other hand, Bologna head into this fixture on a good run of form themselves and are unbeaten in their last four home games, winning three. Sinisa Mihajlovic’s men followed up their unexpected 3-0 victory over Lazio before the international break with a disappointing 1-1 stalemate against Udinese last time out. They currently sit in the mid-table with 12 points from eight games.

The Serie A 2021-22 match between Bologna vs AC Milan, will kick off at 12:15 AM IST.

Serie A 2021-22 Bologna vs AC Milan: Team News, Injury Update

Milan’s list of absentees is long, they will miss the services of Ante Rebic, Mike Maignan, Alessandro Florenzi due to injuries. While, Theo Hernandez, Brahim Diaz are still down with COVID-19 and will miss the trip to Bologna. Zlatan Ibrahimovic made his comeback last week, but Pioli may not press him into service from the start following a long injury layoff, which means Olivier Giroud will lead the line.

Kingsley Michael and Kevin Bonifazi have been ruled of contention for Bologna. Jerdy Schouten showed up briefly at training with the squad after returning from injury but remains a doubt for the game. Apart from any other late fitness issues, Sinisa Mihajlovic might stick with the same playing XI once again.

Bologna possible starting line-up: Lukasz Skorupski; Adama Soumaoro, Luis Binks, Arthur Theate; Lorenzo De Silvestri, Nicolas Domínguez, Mattias Svanberg, Aaron Hickey; Roberto Soriano, Musa Barrow; Marko Arnautovic

AC Milan possible starting line-up: Ciprian Tatarusanu; Davide Calabria, Simon Kjaer, Fikayo Tomori, Fode Ballo-Toure; Sandro Tonali, Franck Kessie; Alexis Saelemaekers, Rade Krunic, Rafael Leao; Olivier Giroud



The Serie A 2021-22 fixture between both sides will kick off at 12:15 AM IST on Sunday, October 24, at the Renato Dall'Ara Stadium in Bologna, Italy.



Matches will beam live on Sony Sports Network's - Sony Six, Sony Ten1, Sony Ten 2 channels.



Live streaming will be available on Sony LIV.

