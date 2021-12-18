Serie A 2021-22 Bologna vs Juventus LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Bologna will welcome Juventus at Stadio Renato Dall’Ara in Serie A on Saturday. They have just seven wins and will come into this game with 24 points from 17 games. They are currently placed 10th on the points table.

Juventus, on the other hand, come into this match after being held to a 1-1 draw against Venezia last weekend. This ended their three-game winning run across all competitions. It will see them go back down to the seventh position in the league standings and have just 28 points from 17 games so far.

The Serie A 2021-22 Bologna vs Juventus game is scheduled to kick off at 10:30 PM IST.

The Serie A 2021-22 Bologna vs Juventus: Team News, Injury Update

Bologna will not be able to call upon the services of Jerdy Schouten and Kingsley Michael as they are both ruled out with injuries. However, they will be thrilled with the return of Nicolas Dominguez from suspension.

Juventus, on the other hand, will come into this match without Aaron Ramsey, Federico Chiesa and Danilo as they are all injured. Paulo Dybala could be back but he is racing against time to be fit.

Bologna possible starting line-up: Lukasz Skorupski; Adama Soumaoro, Gary Medel, Arthur Theate; Lorenzo De Silvestri, Roberto Soriano, Svanberg, Nicolas Dominguez, Aaron Hickey; Musa Barrow, Marko Arnautovic

Juventus possible starting line-up: Wojciech Szczesny; Mattia De Sciglio, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs De Ligt, Luca Pellegrini; Manuel Locatelli, Rodrigo Bentancur; Juan Cuadrado, Federico Bernardeschi, Kaio Jorge; Alvaro Morata

What time will the Serie A 2021-22 Bologna vs Juventus kick-off?

The Serie A 2021-22 Bologna vs Juventus match will kick off at 10:30 PM IST on Saturday, December 18 at the Renato Dall’Ara.

What TV channel will show the Serie A 2021-22 Bologna vs Juventus match?

MTV has the broadcasting rights for the 2021-22 Bologna vs Juventus match in India.

How can I stream the Serie A 2021-22 Bologna vs Juventus fixture?

The Serie A 2021-22 Bologna vs Juventus match will be streamed on the Voot app as well as on Jio TV.

