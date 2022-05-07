Serie A 2021-22 Hellas Verona vs AC Milan LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

AC Milan will have a chance to reclaim the top spot in the Serie A table on Monday when they will visit Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium to take on Hellas Verona in their 36th game of the season. They are currently sitting at the second spot on the table and are one point behind league leaders and city rivals Inter Milan with one game in hand.

They will come into this game on the back of a hard-fought win over Fiorentina on Sunday, courtesy of Rafael Leão’a late goal, and will continue their bid to claim their first Serie A title in over a decade by collecting maximum points here.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

Verona, meanwhile, will be vying to extend its unbeaten run to four games. In their most recent game, they edged past Cagliari 2-1.

The Serie A match between Hellas Verona and AC Milan will kick off at 12:15 am (IST).

Serie A 2021-22 Hellas Verona vs AC Milan: Team News, Injury Update

Hellas Verona do not have any major injury concerns in their ranks with reserve goalkeeper Ivor Pandur being the only player as of now to miss this fixture due to his fitness. Verona’s Polish centre-back Pawel Dawidowicz has nursed his injury and could be seen on the bench for this game after returning to full training this week.

Stefano Pioli will have almost his full squad at his disposal as Inter Milan prepare for the final round of games in Serie A with Alessandro Florenzi returning to the fold in the week gone by. Simon Kjaer will not be available for this fixture as he is still battling with fitness. Brahim Diaz and Franck Kessie have been rotated by Inter boss in his favoured 4-2-3-1 formation and it will be interesting to see who will take the field on Monday. Rafael Leao will lead the attack while Olivier Giroud and Zlatan Ibrahimovic will compete for a start.

Hellas Verona vs AC Milan probable XI:

Hellas Verona Predicted Starting XI: Montipo; Ceccherini, Gunter, Casale; Faraoni, Tameze, Ilic, Lazovic; Barak, Caprari; Simeone

AC Milan Predicted Starting XI: Maignan; Calabria, Kalulu, Tomori, Hernandez; Tonali, Bennacer; Messias, Kessie, Leao; Giroud

What time will Hellas Verona vs AC Milan match kick off?

The Serie A 2021-22 match between Hellas Verona vs AC Milan will be played on Monday, May 9, at the Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium.

What TV channel will show Hellas Verona vs AC Milan match?

The Serie A match between Hellas Verona vs AC Milan will be televised on Sports 18.

How can I live stream Hellas Verona vs AC Milan fixture?

The match between Hellas Verona and AC Milan can be live-stream on Voot.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.