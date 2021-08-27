Serie A 2021-22 Hellas Verona vs Inter Milan LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Defending champions Inter Milan will travel to Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi on Friday night for their second Serie A match of the 2021-22 season against Hellas Verona. Simone Inzaghi’s side started their season on a high note by registering a thumping 4-0 win over Genoa in their tournament opener last weekend. While Hakan Çalhanoğlu and Edin Dzeko scored their debut goals for Inter, Milan Škriniar and Arturo Vidal also netted one goal each.

On the other hand, Verona are coming into this game after losing to Sassuolo in a five-goal thriller on Saturday, August 21.

Serie A 2021-22 Hellas Verona vs Inter Milan: Team News, Injury Update

Kevin Lasagna will not feature in tonight’s match against Inter Milan as he is still nursing his injury while Marco Davide Faraoni will have to prove his fitness before the start of the match. Hellas Verona will also miss the services of Kevin Ruegg as he is still serving his suspension.

Four players from the Inter Milan squad – Roberto Gagliardini, Alexis Sanchez, Gabriel Brazao, Christian Eriksen – will miss today’s encounter for several reasons. While Gagliardini and Sanchez will return to Inter’s squad once the international break is over, goalkeeper Gabriel Brazão ruptured his cruciate ligament and will miss their next few games.

Meanwhile, Eriksen is still facing uncertainty over his future in football due to his heart condition.

Hellas Verona vs Inter Milan probable XI:

Hellas Verona Probable Starting Line-up: Ivor Pandur; Federico Ceccherini, Giangiacomo Mangiani, Pawel Dawidowicz; Matteo Cancellieri, Darko Lazovic, Martin Hongla, Adrien Tameze; Mattia Zaccagni, Antonin Barak; Nikola Kalinic

Inter Milan Probable Starting Line-up: Samir Handanovic; Alessandro Bastoni, Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij; Hakan Calhanoglu, Ivan Perisic, Denzel Dumfries, Marcelo Brozovic, Nicolo Barella; Stefano Sensi; Edin Dzeko

What time will Hellas Verona vs Inter Milan match kick-off?

The Serie A 2021-22 match between Hellas Verona vs Inter Milan will be played on Saturday, August 28 at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi, Italy.

What TV channel will show Hellas Verona vs Inter Milan match?

The Hellas Verona vs Inter Milan match will be live on MTV.

How can I live stream Hellas Verona vs Inter Milan fixture?

The fans can also catch the live action from Hellas Verona vs Inter Milan match on Voot and Jio.

