Serie A 2021-22 Inter Milan vs Genoa LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Inter Milan’s 2021-22 Serie A title defence begins when they welcome Genoa at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on Saturday. The Serie A 2021-22 match between Inter Milan vs Genoa, will kick off at 10:00 pm IST. Inter Milan have endured a turbulent summer and return to San Siro under new management. Head coach Antonio Conte, star striker Romelu Lukaku and wing back Achraf Hakimi headed for the exit amid cost-cutting measures at the Italian club. Former Lazio boss Simone Inzaghi is the new boss of the Nerazzurri.

Genoa will be harbouring hopes of making it to the European spots,. Even though they come into this game on the back of a 3-2 win over Perugia in the first round of the Coppa Italia. Genoa have not won a single game in their last six outings against Inter Milan. Davide Ballardini will look to improve Genoa’s fortunes and avoid a season spent looking over their shoulders.

Serie A 2021-22 Inter Milan vs Genoa: Team News, Injury Update

Inter Milan will be without the services of Roberto Gagliardini, Alexis Sanchez and Gabriel Brazao aas they remain injured. Additionally, Simone Inzaghi will not be able to count upon Lautaro Martinez’s skill in the season opener due to a suspension earned back in May.

Meanwhile, after seeing plenty of departures Davide Ballardini has no injury concerns in his Genoa unit. However, Mattia Bani and Valon Behrami will miss Saturday’s action due to suspension accrued earlier this year.

Inter Milan possible starting line-up: Samir Handanovic (GK); Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni; Denzel Dumfries, Marcelo Brozovic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Ivan Perisic; Nicolo Barella, Stefano Sensi; Edin Dzeko

Genoa possible starting line-up: Salvatore Sirigu (GK); Zinho Vanheusden, Davide Biraschi, Domenico Criscito; Stefano Sabelli, Stefano Sturaro, Milan Badelj, Hernani, Lennart Czyborra; Mattia Destro, Goran Pandev

What time will the Inter Milan vs Genoa match kick-off?

The Serie A 2021-22 fixture between both sides will kick off at 10:00 pm IST on Saturday, August 21, at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, in Milan, Italy.

What TV channel will show the Inter Milan vs Genoa match?

Matches will be broadcast live on Viacom18’s TV channels.

How can I live stream the Inter Milan vs Genoa fixture?

Live streaming will be available on Voot and Jio.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here