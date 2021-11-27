Serie A 2021-22 Juventus vs Atalanta BC LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Serie A 2021-22 action returns with an exciting encounter as Juventus host Atalanta BC at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday, November 27. The Bianconeri head into this fixture after a 4-0 humbling at the hands of Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League o Wednesday. Thankfully, that result will have no effect as they’ve been assured a last 16 spot in the continental campaign. However, Massimiliano Allegri’s men ended a three-game winless run in Serie A with a home victory against Fiorentina at the start of this month, that followed with a 2-0 success against Lazio last weekend.

On the other hand, the visitors sit fourth in the Serie A standings after a record of five wins from their first six Serie A road trips this season. Gian Piero Gasperini’s men tooendured a tough evening against Young Boys, as their match ended in a 3-3 draw in that Champions League fixture.

Needless to say, both sides are in good form, but both have exacted revenge on each other in the calendar year. Atalanta won 1-0 in the home league before Juventus exacted revenge in the Coppa Italia finals with a 2-1 victory.

The Serie A 2021-22 match between Juventus vs Atalanta BC, will kick off at 10:30 PM IST.

Serie A 2021-22 Juventus vs Atalanta BC: Team News, Injury Update

Massimiliano Allegri has a couple of fresh injury concerns and he will be bereft of the services of Federico Bernardeschi and Aaron Ramsey for this trip. While Danilo will be out for at least eight weeks after the right-back sustained a muscle injury.

Hans Hateboer and Matteo Lovato may remain sidelined for Atalanta BC. However, Gian Piero Gasperini may still opt to start the proven pair of Duvan Zapata and Josip Ilicic in attack.

Juventus possible starting line-up: Wojciech Szczesny; Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt; Manuel Locatelli; Juan Cuadrado, Weston McKennie, Arthur, Adrien Rabiot; Alvaro Morata, Paulo Dybala

Atlanta BC possible starting line-up: Juan Musso; Rafael Toloi, Merih Demiral, Jose Palomino; Davide Zappacosta, Martin de Roon, Remo Freuler, Joakim Maehle; Mario Pasalic; Josip Ilicic, Duvan Zapata

What time will Juventus vs Atalanta BC match kick-off?

The Serie A 2021-22 fixture between both the teams will kick off at 10:30 PM IST on Saturday, November 27, at the Allianz Stadium, in Turin, Italy.

What TV channel will show Juventus vs Atalanta BC match?

Matches will beam live on Sony Sports Network’s - Sony Six, Sony Ten1, Sony Ten 2 channels.

How can I live stream Juventus vs Atalanta BC fixture?

Live streaming will be available on Sony LIV.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.