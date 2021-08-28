Serie A 2021-22 Juventus vs Empoli LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Juventus will aim to register their first win of the season as they play host to Empoli on Sunday in their second Serie A match. The upcoming fixture will also mark the Italian giant’sfirst game in the post-Cristiano Ronaldo era as the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has been re-signed by Premier League club Manchester United on Friday.

In their tournament opener against Udinese, Juve were cruising for a win but two blunders by their goal-keeper Wojciech Szczesny handed them a 2-2 draw. In Juve’s previous game, the Portuguese star almost stole the game from their rival in stoppage timer but his goal was ruled out for offside.

On the other hand, Empoli are coming into this game after losing to Lazio 1-3.The match between Juventus and Empoli will kick off at 12:15 am (IST).

Serie A 2021-22 Juventus vs Empoli: Team News, Injury Update

The biggest absentee from Juventus’ squad in tonight’s fixture will be Cristiano Ronaldo as he is no longer a Juve player and the departure of CR7 is also expected to disrupt Max Allegri’s plans for the club.

Allegri will also miss the services of Aaron Ramsey, Adrien Rabiot and Arthur as the trio has been ruled out from the match due to injuries. Juve’s newest signing Kaio Jorge will also not be unavailable for selection. Weston McKinnie has completed his suspension but Manuel Locatelli is projected to start ahead of him.

On the other hand, Empoli will not be able to call upon the services of their Italian defender Fabiano Parisi as he is not fit.

Juventus vs Empoli probable XI:

Juventus FC Probable Starting Line-up: Wojciech Szczesny (GK); Danilo, Matthijs de Ligt, Leonardo Bonucci, Alex Sandro; Juan Cuadrado; Rodrigo Bentancur, Manuel Locatelli, Federico Bernadeschi; Alvaro Morata, Paulo Dybala

Empoli FC Starting Line-up: Guglielmo Vicario (GK); Petar Stojanovic, Ardian Ismajili, Simone Romagnoli, Riccardo Marchizza; Samuele Ricci, Liam Henderson, Filippo Bandinelli; Nedim Bajrami, Andrea Pinamonti; Patrick Cutrone.

What time will Juventus vs Empoli match kick-off?

The Serie A 2021-22 match between Juventus vs Empoli will be played on Sunday, August 29 at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy.

What TV channel will show Juventus vs Empoli match?

The Juventus vs Empoli match will be televised on MTV.

How can I live stream Juventus vs Empoli fixture?

The fans can also catch the live action from Juventus vs Empoli match on Voot and Jio.

