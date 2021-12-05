Serie A 2021-22 Juventus vs Genoa LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Max Allegri’s Juventus are set to play host to 18th placed Genoa in a must-win Serie A encounter on Monday at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. The Italian giants are placed at the seventh spot, outside the European places, as the league nears the halfway stage of the ongoing season.

The Bianconeri were given a brief respite in their pursuit of a Champions League spot following their win over bottom-placed Salernitana in midweek. And, on Monday, they will look to emulate the same results by collecting all the points on display.

Genoa, on the other hand, are sitting in the relegation zone after managing just one win from their first 15 games and will be desperate to make an impact.

The Serie A match between Juventus and Genoa will kick off at 1:15 am (IST) on Sunday.

Serie A 2021-22 Juventus vs Genoa: Team News, Injury Update

Juventus full-back Mattia De Sciglio and American midfielder Weston McKennie are nearing their return after being out of action due to muscle and knee injury respectively. But it is highly unlikely that Max Allegri will risk them by fielding in this fixture. Federico Chiesa has been sidelined from the main squad for now while Danilo is expected to return to training in 2022. To make matters worse, Aaron Ramsey will also miss the game. Alvaro Morata came from the bench in Juve’s previous game and could start today in place of Moise Kean.

The Genoa team is riven with injury concerns with the likes of Stefano Sturaro, Nicolo Rovella, Nikola Maksimovic and Felipe Caicedo getting sidelined from this game with injury. Mattia Destro, Mohamed Fares, Yayah Kallon, Domenico Criscito and Francesco Cassata have also been ruled out as they are still nursing their injuries.

Juventus vs Genoa probable XI:

Juventus Possible Starting Line-up: Wojciech Szczesny; Juan Cuadrado, Giorgio Chiellini, Matthijs de Ligt, Alex Sandro; Manuel Locatelli, Rodrigo Bentancur, Dejan Kulusevski, Federico Bernardeschi; Paulo Dybala, Alvaro Morata.

Genoa Possible Starting Line-up: Salvatore Sirigu; Zinho Vanheusden, Johan Vásquez, Andrea Masiello; Paolo Ghiglione, Hernani, Valon Behrami, Milan Badelj, Andrea Cambiaso; Caleb Ekuban, Flavio Bianchi.

What time will Juventus vs Genoa match kick-off?

The Serie A 2021-22 match between Juventus vs Genoa will be played on December 6, 1:15 am, at the Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy.

What TV channel will show Juventus vs Genoa match?

The Serie A match between Juventus vs Genoa will be televised on MTV.

How can I live stream Juventus vs Genoa fixture?

The match between Juventus and Genoa can be live-stream on Voot and Jio.

