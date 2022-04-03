Serie A 2021-22 Juventus vs Inter Milan LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Italian heavyweights Juventus and Inter Milan will battle it out on Monday in Serie A at the Allianz Stadium. The Turin giants have cemented their place in the top four with their impressive performance after a horror start to their season. Juventus will come into this fixture with the hope to collect maximum points as a victory in this contest will put them back into the Scudetto title race.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan are sitting at the third spot in Italy’s top-flight, one point above Juve, and a loss in this fixture can see them slip to the fourth position.

The Serie A match between Juventus and Inter Milan will kick off at 12:15 am (IST).

Serie A 2021-22 Juventus vs Inter Milan: Team News, Injury Update

Juve boss Max Allegri should have his full squad at his disposal for this fixture barring a few long-term absentees like Weston McKennie, Federico Chiesa and Kaio Jorge. Dusan Vlahovic will lead the front line while the duo of Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata will compete for the second striker position. Juan Cuadrado could start at right-flank while Denis Zakaria could replace Arthur in the starting XI after recovering from his month-long injury.

Inter Milan are set to miss the services of Stefan de Vrij and Marcelo Brozovic as the two picked an injury during their last month’s Champions League tie against Liverpool. Lautaro Martinez has recovered from COVID-19 and could feature here.

Juventus vs Inter Milan probable XI:

Juventus Predicted Starting XI: Szczesny; Danilo, De Ligt, Chiellini, De Sciglio; Cuadrado, Zakaria, Locatelli, Rabiot; Morata, Vlahovic

Inter Milan Predicted Starting XI: Handanovic; D’Ambrosio, Skriniar, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Vidal, Calhanoglu, Perisic; Martinez, Dzeko

What time will Juventus vs Inter Milan match kick off?

The Serie A 2021-22 match between Juventus vs Inter Milan will be played on Monday, April 4, at the Allianz Stadium.

What TV channel will show Juventus vs Inter Milan match?

The Serie A match between Juventus vs Inter Milan will be televised on MTV.

How can I live stream Juventus vs Inter Milan fixture?

The match between Juventus and Inter Milan can be live-stream on Voot and Jio.

