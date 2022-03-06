Serie A 2021-22: Juventus vs Spezia LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Juventus will have to overcome Spezia in their next Serie A game on Sunday at the Allianz Stadium.

Juve and Spezia endured contrasting results during their most recent outings. While the Turin giants defeated Fiorentina 1-0 during the first leg of Coppa Italia, Spezia were beaten by the same margin at the hands of Jose Mourinho’s Roma in Serie A.

The Serie A match between Juventus and Spezia will kick off at 10:30 pm (IST).

Serie A 2021-22 Juventus vs Spezia: Team News, Injury Update

Juventus boss Max Allegri will miss the services of Swiss midfielder Denis Zakaria, Brazilian striker Kaio Jorge and Italian winger Federico Chiesa for this game. American midfielder Weston McKennie will also sit out with an injury. Meanwhile, the participation of left-back Alex Sandro and striker Paulo Dybala are also not confirmed. Veteran defenders Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci’s participation are also doubtful for this game. Federico Bernardeschi and Daniele Rugani could also miss this game.

Spezia will miss the services of Ebrima Colley, midfielders Aimar Sher and Leo Sena through injury. Right-back Kelvin Amian and centre-back Jakub Kiwior will miss this game through suspension.

Juventus vs Spezia probable XI:

Juventus Possible Starting Line-up: Wojciech Szczesny, Juan Cuadrado, Matthijs de Ligt, Mattia De Sciglio, Luca Pellegrini, Marley Ake, Manuel Locatelli, Arthur Melo, Adrien Rabiot, Dusan Vlahovic, Moise Kean

Spezia Possible Starting Line-up: Ivan Provedel, Salva Ferrer, Martin Erlic, Dimitris Nikolaou, Arkadiusz Reca, Viktor Kovalenko, Aurelien Nguiamba, Simone Bastoni, Daniele Verde, M’Bala Nzola, Kevin Agudelo

What time will Juventus vs Spezia match kick-off?

The Serie A 2021-22 match between Juventus vs Spezia will be played on Sunday, March 6, at the Allianz Stadium.

What TV channel will show Juventus vs Spezia match?

The Serie A match between Juventus vs Spezia will be televised on MTV.

How can I live stream Juventus vs Spezia fixture?

The match between Juventus and Spezia can be live-stream on Voot and Jio.

