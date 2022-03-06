Serie A 2021-22: Napoli vs AC Milan LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The top two teams in Serie A – Napoli and AC Milan – will play against each other on Sunday night at the Stadio San Paolo.

League leaders Napoli will come into this game after downing Lazio 2-1 in their most recent league game. Meanwhile, AC Milan were held for a goalless draw by city rivals Inter Milan during midweek in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final.

The Serie A match between Napoli and AC Milan will kick off at 1:15 am (IST).

Serie A 2021-22 Napoli vs AC Milan: Team News, Injury Update

Hirving Lozano has recovered from his injury and was seen training with the Napoli squad. Lozano is expected to feature in Sunday’s clash. Stanislav Lobotka is also fit and is expected to take his designated spot in the midfield. Kevin Malcuit will not be available for selection here.

The duo of Alessio Romagnoli and Zlatan Ibrahimovic might sit out from this game through injury. In Romagnoli’s absence, Pierre Kalulu could be handed a start. Ismael Bennacer missed AC Milan’s previous game with suspension and is expected to feature in this game. Meanwhile, Franck Kessie could be once again asked to play the number 10 role over the weekend as he did versus Empoli.

Napoli vs AC Milan probable XI:

Napoli Possible Starting line-up: David Ospina, Mario Rui, Kalidou Koulibaly, Amir Rrahmani, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Fabian Ruiz, Stanislav Lobotka, Lorenzo Insigne, Piotr Zielinski, Matteo Politano, Victor Osimhen

AC Milan Possible Starting line-up: Mike Maignan, Davide Calabria, Pierre Kalulu, Fikayo Tomori, Theo Hernandez, Sandro Tonali, Ismaal Bennacer, Alexis Saelemaekers, Franck Kessié, Rafael Leao, Olivier Giroud.

What time will Napoli vs AC Milan match kick-off?

The Serie A 2021-22 match between Napoli vs AC Milan will be played on Monday, March 7, at the Stadio San Paolo.

What TV channel will show Napoli vs AC Milan match?

The Serie A match between Napoli vs AC Milan will be televised on MTV.

How can I live stream Napoli vs AC Milan fixture?

The match between Napoli and AC Milan can be live-stream on Voot and Jio.

