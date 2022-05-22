Serie A 2021-22 Sassuolo vs AC Milan LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

AC Milan will be bidding to lift their 19th Serie A title on Sunday when they travel to Stadio Città del Tricolore to face Sassuolo in their last game. They are currently two points ahead of second-place Inter Milan and need just one more point to become the Italian champions. They will come into this game after seeing off Atalanta 2-0 at a sold-out San Siro stadium in the week gone by.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

Riding on Gianluca Scamacca’s brace, Sassuolo recorded an impressive win over Bologna last Sunday and will look to continue their winning march here as well by recording an upset against the league leaders.

The Serie A match between Sassuolo and AC Milan will kick off at 09:30 pm (IST).

Serie A 2021-22 Sassuolo vs AC Milan: Team News, Injury Update

Stefano Pioli should have almost the full squad at his disposal for the showdown against Sassuolo, barring the long-term absentee. Rafael Leao, who has hammered three goals and has aided in as many goals in his last five games, is expected to feature in the front three. Olivier Giroud is expected to lead AC Milan’s attack ahead of Swedish veteran Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The departing playmaker Franck Kessie is also expected to retain his spot in the starting XI ahead of Ismael Bennacer. He could partner up with Sandro Tonali in the mid.

Sassuolo are also expected to have the full squad at their disposal for this game except for Abdou Harroui and Jeremy Toljan as the two are set to miss this tie with injury. Giorgios Kyriakopoulos is expected to return to the starting line-up after serving out his suspension. He could replace Rogerio on the left side at the backline. Domenico Berardi could take his rightful position on the right-wing against his favourite opponent.

Sassuolo vs AC Milan probable XI:

Sassuolo Predicted Starting XI: Consigli; Muldur, Ayhan, Ferrari, Kyriakopoulos; Frattesi, Lopez; Berardi, Raspadori, Traore; Scamacca

AC Milan Predicted Starting XI: Maignan; Calabria, Kalulu, Tomori, Hernandez; Tonali, Kessie; Messias, Krunic, Leao; Giroud

What time will Sassuolo vs AC Milan match kick-off?

The Serie A 2021-22 match between Sassuolo vs AC Milan will be played on Sunday, May 22, at the Stadio Città del Tricolore.

What TV channel will show Sassuolo vs AC Milan match?

The Serie A match between Sassuolo vs AC Milan will be televised on Sports 18.

How can I live stream Sassuolo vs AC Milan fixture?

The match between Sassuolo and AC Milan can be live-stream on Voot.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.