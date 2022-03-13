Serie A 2021-22: Torino vs Inter Milan LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Inter Milan will be bidding to revive their title aspirations on Monday when they travel to Olimpico di Torino to take on Torino in Serie A.

Inter’s form has taken a dip in recent weeks, which has resulted in them losing the top spot in Italy’s top-flight and exit from UEFA Champions League in last-16.

They defeated Liverpool 1-0 at Anfield in midweek but it was of no use to them as they have been knocked out from the premium European competition on 2-1 aggregate.

Meanwhile, Inter’s rival, Torino were held for a goalless draw by Bologna in their most recent domestic fixture.

The Serie A match between Torino and Inter Milan will kick off at 01:15 am (IST).

Serie A 2021-22 Torino vs Inter Milan: Team News, Injury Update

Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi will be without his defensive regular Stefan de Vrij as he has been ruled out after picking up an injury at Anfield. Marcelo Brozovic also sustained an injury but he is expected to start in Turin. If selected, he will partner up with Nicolo Barella in the middle, which means Arturo Vidal is set to drop out.

Torino goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic has picked up a hand injury but he is expected to recover on time to replace Etrit Berisha in their starting line-up. The home side’s Serbian midfielder Sasa Lukic is also expected to get a recall in the midfield. Dennis Praet will remain out with a foot problem.

Torino vs Inter Milan probable XI:

Torino Predicted Starting XI: Milinkovic-Savic; Djidji, Bremer, Rodriguez; Singo, Lukic, Mandragora, Vojvoda; Brekalo, Pobega; Belotti

Inter Milan Predicted Starting XI: Handanovic; Skriniar, Ranocchia, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Gosens; Dzeko, Martinez

What time will Torino vs Inter Milan match kick-off?

The Serie A 2021-22 match between Torino vs Inter Milan will be played on Monday, March 14, at the Olimpico di Torino.

What TV channel will show Torino vs Inter Milan match?

The Serie A match between Torino vs Inter Milan will be televised on MTV.

How can I live stream Torino vs Inter Milan fixture?

The match between Torino and Inter Milan can be live-stream on Voot and Jio.

