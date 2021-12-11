Serie A 2021-22 Udinese vs AC Milan LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

AC Milan will be up against Udinese on Saturday night at Dacia Arena as Serie A return with another set of matches. Even though the Rossoneri have crashed out of European competition, they still lead their domestic league halfway through the season. In their most recent game, they were beaten at the hands of Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League and will be desperate to make amends by winning this fixture. Milan’s opponent Udinese, on the other hand, suffered 1-3 hammering at the hands of newly-promoted Empoli in their most recent game.

The Serie A match between Udinese and AC Milan will kick off at 01:15 am (IST) on December 12.

Serie A 2021-22 Udinese vs AC Milan: Team News, Injury Update

Udinese’s Argentine midfielder Roberto Pereyra has been ruled out from this game with an injury. Another Argentine national in Luca Gotti squad — InIgnacio Pussetto is set to make his return with this fixture, having completed his recovery.

AC Milan’s Italian centre back Alessio Romagnoli is expected to return to the fold having served his suspension. The visiting coach Stefano Pioli is set to miss the services of his four key players in Samu Castillejo, Ante Rebic, Olivier Giroud, and Davide Calabria for this game as they have been sidelined from the weekend’s squad with injuries.

Udinese vs AC Milan probable XI:

Udinese Possible Starting line-up: Marco Silvestri; Samir, Bram Nuytinck, Rodrigo Becao; Iyenoma Udogie, Nahuel Molina, Walace, Tolgay Arslan, Ignacio Pussetto; Gerard Deulofeu, Beto

AC Milan Possible Starting line-up: Mike Maignan; Pierre Kalulu, Alessio Romagnoli, Simon Kjaer, Theo Hernandez; Ismael Bennacer, Franck Kessie; Alexis Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz, Rafael Leao; Zlatan Ibrahimovic

What time will Udinese vs AC Milan match kick-off?

The Serie A 2021-22 match between Udinese vs AC Milan will be played on Sunday, December 12, at the Dacia Arena, Udine, Italy.

What TV channel will show Udinese vs AC Milan match?

The Serie A match between Udinese vs AC Milan will be televised on MTV.

How can I live stream Udinese vs AC Milan fixture?

The match between Udinese and AC Milan can be live-stream on Voot and Jio.

