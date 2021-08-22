Serie A 2021-22 Udinese vs Juventus LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Massimiliano Allegri’s Juventus will kick-start their 2011-22 Serie A campaign on Sunday against Udinese with an away game at the Stadio Friuli stadium. On the other hand, Udinese played their first competitive match of the season last Saturday against Ascoli in the Coppa Italia first round. Luca Gotti’s side comfortably won the match against the second-tier side 3-1. Meanwhile, the Old Lady also had a decent outing in their pre-season games. They are coming into this game after defeating Atalanta 3-1 in a club-friendly.

Serie A 2021-22 Udinese vs Juventus: Team News, Injury Update

Udinese’s Macedonian striker Ilija Nestorovski will sit out from this game as he is still nursing his injury. Meanwhile, Udinese boss Luca Gotti will be able to avail the services of Mato Jajalo as he has recovered from his injury.

Juve midfielders Adrien Rabiot and Arthur have been ruled out of this game due to injuries. Meanwhile, Weston McKennie will not be a part of this fixture as he is serving his suspension.

Udinese vs Juventus probable XI:

Udinese Probable Starting Line-up: Marco Silvestri; Rodrigo Becao, Samir, Bram Nuytinck; Nahuel Molina, Roberto Pererya, Walace, Jean-Victor Makengo, Jens Stryger Larsen; Cristo González, Gerard Deulofeu

Juventus Probable Starting Line-up: Wojciech Szczesny; Matthijs de Ligt, Leonardo Bonucci, Alex Sandro, Juan Cuadrado; Rodrigo Bentancur, Aaron Ramsey, Federico Bernadeschi; Federico Chiesa, Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala

The Serie A 2021-22 match between Udinese vs Juventus will be played on Sunday, August 22 at the Stadio Friuli in Udine, Italy.

The Udinese vs Juventus match will be live on Viacom18’s TV channels.

The fans can also catch the live action from Udinese vs Juventus match on Voot and Jio.

