Serie A 2021-22 Venezia vs Juventus LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Juventus will travel to Stadio Pier Luigi Penzo for their next Serie A game against Venezia on Saturday. Both Juve and Venezia will head into this match on the back of contrasting results. While the home side will come into this game on the back of a 4-3 loss at the hands of Igor Tudor’s Hellas Verona, Juventus defeated Andriy Shevchenko’s Genoa 2-0 in their most recent domestic fixture.

The Old Lady were also victorious in their most recent UEFA Champions League as they defeated Malmo 1-0 midweek. The Serie A match between Venezia and Juventus will kick off at 10:30 pm (IST).

Serie A 2021-22 Venezia vs Juventus: Team News, Injury Update

Venezia will not be able to rely upon the services of their Nigerian forward David Okereke for this game. The availability of their Icelandic midfielder Arnor Sigurdsson is also doubtful while their Italian center-back Pietro Ceccaroni will sit out from this game with suspension.

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri will miss the services of their Italian winger Federico Chiesa and Brazilian right-back Danilo for this game. The participation of Juve’s American midfielder Weston McKennie, Swedish winger Dejan Kulusevski, Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey, and Italian internationals Mattia De Sciglio and Mattia Perin are also under the cloud for this game.

Venezia vs Juventus probable XI:

Venezia Possible Starting Line-up: Sergio Romero, Pasquale Mazzocchi, Mattia Caldara, Michael Svoboda, Cristian Molinaro, Sofian Kiyine, Antonio Junior Vacca, Domen Crnigoj, Bjarki Steinn Bjarkason, Dennis Johnsen, Thomas Henry

Juventus Possible Starting Line-up: Wojciech Szczesny, Juan Cuadrado, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt, Alex Sandro, Adrien Rabiot, Manuel Locatelli, Federico Bernardeschi, Paulo Dybala, Moise Kean, Alvaro Morata

What time will Venezia vs Juventus match kick-off?

The Serie A 2021-22 match between Venezia vs Juventus will be played on Saturday, December 11, at Pier Luigi Penzo Stadium. The match begins at 10:30 pm.

What TV channel will show Venezia vs Juventus match?

The Serie A match between Venezia vs Juventus will be televised on MTV.

How can I live stream Venezia vs Juventus fixture?

The match between Venezia and Juventus can be live-stream on Voot and Jio.

