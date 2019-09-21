Serie A AC Milan vs Inter Milan Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India

The Derby della Madonnina, AC Milan vs Inter Milan is always a fiery affair and Inter are unbeaten in their last six league games against arch rivals AC Milan.

Inter have maximum points after three games and are two points ahead of Bologna and champions Juventus, with Napoli three points adrift in fourth.

AC Milan's focus this season is on Serie A after they lost their place in the Europa League for breaches in financial fair play rules.

New coach Marco Giampaolo's side are seventh with two wins after their opening round defeat at Udinese.

On Saturday, the two best defences in Serie A will face off in the San Siro, with both having only conceded one goal in the league this season.

Antonio Conte branded himself a 'jackass' for his tactical blunders which saw Inter Milan struggle to a draw in their European opener this week, but warned they would kick back into gear on Saturday against city rivals AC Milan.

Conte's side rescued a 1-1 draw against Czech outsiders Slavia Prague in the Champions League in the San Siro, and the former Chelsea manager said they should use that anger in their upcoming games against AC Milan and Lazio.

"I'm the biggest jackass," said Conte.

"I'm the one who's primarily responsible, both in terms of the selections made and because I obviously didn't make the lads understand what I wanted."

The former Juventus and Italy coach conceded his side could have been focusing too much on Saturday's game, as they look to stay top of Serie A.

"Could be, but this is part of the growing process. I am here to make them better players."

Serie A 2019 Live: AC MILAN VS INTER MILAN Live Streaming

Where to watch Serie A 2019 AC Milan vs Inter Milan live in India (TV channels)?

The AC Milan vs Inter Milan match in the Serie A will be played at the San Siro Stadium in Milan. The Serie A AC Milan vs Inter Milan live telecast will be on Sony Ten 2 HD channel in India at 12.15AM.

How and where to watch Serie A 2019 AC Milan vs Inter Milan live streaming?

The AC Milan vs Inter Milan live stream will be available on Sony LIV app and sonyliv.com website in India for premium users.

(With AFP inputs)

