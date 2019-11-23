Serie A, AC Milan vs Napoli LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News
Serie A 2019-20: AC Milan and Napoli face off in the league with both teams in desperate need of a win.
AC Milan host Napoli in Serie A. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
The upcoming Serie A 2019 fixture will see AC Milan and Napoli lock horns as both the sides eye a desperate win. The Serie A AC Milan vs Napoli fixture will be played at the San Siro Stadium. AC Milan are on 14th place with 13 points, only four clear of the relegation zone. Meanwhile, Napoli have failed to register a win in their last five games and are seventh on the points table with 19 points. The Serie A 2019-20 AC Milan vs Napoli fixture will commence at 10:30PM.
Napoli's only injury concern is Kevin Malcuit, whose has been sidelined due to knee ligament injury until April. AC Milan will be without Mateo Musacchio and Samuel Castillejo.
Serie A 2019-20 AC Milan Possible Starting Line-up vs Napoli: Donnarumma; Conti, Duarte, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Bennacer, Bonaventura, Rebic; Calhanoglu, Suso, Piatek
Serie A 2019-20 Napoli Possible Starting Line-up vs AC Milan: Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Koulibaly, Maksimovic, Hysaj; Fabian, Zielinski, Insigne, Callejon; Mertens, Lozano?
What time is kick-off?
AC Milan vs Napoli, in Serie A 2019-20 will kick off at 10:30PM on Saturday and will be played at the San Siro Stadium.
What TV channel is it on?
Sony has the rights to broadcast Serie A in India. AC Milan vs Napoli will be LIVE on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD on Saturday.
How can I stream it?
The Serie A 2019-20 AC Milan vs Napoli live stream will be available on Sony LIV app and sonyliv.com in India for premium users.
