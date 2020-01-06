Serie A, AC Milan vs Sampdoria LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

AC Milan will roll out the carpet for Sampdoria in their first New Year 202o fixture on January 6, Monday. The Serie A 2019-20 AC Milan vs Sampdoria game will be played at the San Siro Stadium. Before going into the winter break, AC Milan lost to Atalanta 5-0, whereas Sampdoria were handed a defeat by Juventus. Milan, who are currently 12th on the points table, will look to bounce back when they host Sampdoria. On the other hand, Sampdoria, who are almost in the relegation zone, will eye to turn the table of fortune in their upcoming outing. The Serie A 2019-20 AC Milan vs Sampdoria game will begin at 7:30 pm.

Milan possible starting lineup: Donnarumma; Calabria, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Paqueta, Bennacer, Bonaventura; Suso, Ibrahimovic, Calhanoglu.

Cagliari possible starting lineup: Audero; Depaoli, Colley, Murillo, Murru; Linetty, Ekdal, Jankto; Ramirez; Gabbiadini, Quagliarella.

What time is kick-off?

AC Milan vs Sampdoria, in Serie A 2019-20 will kick off at 7:30 pm IST on Monday and will be played at San Siro stadium.

What TV channel is it on?

Sony has the rights to broadcast Serie A in India. AC Milan vs Sampdoria will be LIVE on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD on Monday.

How can I stream it?

The Serie A 2019-20 AC Milan vs Sampdoria live stream will be available on the Sony LIV app in India for premium users.

