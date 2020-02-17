Serie A AC Milan vs Torino LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News
AC Milan host Torino at the San Siro in Serie A.
AC Milan (Photo Credit: Reuters)
AC Milan will play host to Torino in their upcoming Serie A 2019-20 clash on February 18, Tuesday. The Serie A 2019-20 AC Milan vs Torino will be played at the San Siro stadium.
In their last outing, the hosts lost 2-4 to Inter Milan, whereas, Torino has not won a game in 4 of its previous matches. The Serie A 2019-20 AC Milan vs Torino will be played at 1:15 AM.
Milan are currently standing at the 10th spot in the Serie A table with 32 points from 23 games. Torino, on the other hand, are 14th in the table with only 27 points from the same number of games.
Torino are undergoing one of their worst runs this season, having conceded 16 goals in the last 4 matches of the league. What can work for them is their record of winning both of their stand-offs against The Rossoneri in Serie A games.
Stefano Pioli's side, on the other hand, will miss out on midfielders Lucas Biglia and Rade Krunic, along with defender Leo Duarte. Andrea Conti will sit out due to suspension.
For the visitors, Armando Izzo will be sidelined due to suspension, while Daniele Baselli, Simone Zaza and Vincenzo Millico remain to be doubts.
AC Milan possible line-up: Donnarumma; Calabria, Kjaer, Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez; Castillejo, Kessie, Bennacer, Rebic; Calhanoglu; Ibrahimovic.
Torino possible line-up: Sirigu; Lyanco, Nkoulou, Bremer; De Silvestri, Lukic, Rincon, Ansaldi; Verdi, Belotti, Berenguer.
What time is kick-off?
AC Milan vs Torino in Serie A 2019-20 will kick off at 1.15 AM IST on Monday and will be played at San Siro stadium.
What TV channel is it on?
Sony has the rights to broadcast Serie A in India, so AC Milan vs Torino will be broadcast LIVE on Sony Ten channels on Monday.
How can I stream it?
The Serie A AC Milan vs Torino derby live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.
-
