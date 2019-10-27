Take the pledge to vote

Serie A, AS Roma vs AC Milan LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Serie A 2019-20: AS Roma host AC Milan at the Stadio Olipico on Sunday in a battle of the fallen giants.

News18 Sports

October 27, 2019, 3:18 PM IST
Serie A, AS Roma vs AC Milan LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News
File photo of AS Roma vs AC Milan. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

AC Milan will travel to take on Roma in a battle of fallen giants at the Stadio Olimpico in Roma in Serie A, with the Milan side struggling in 12th and desperate for a first win under new coach Stefano Pioli. The injury-hit Romans were bitter after being held 1-1 by Borussia Monchengladbach's last-gasp penalty in Europa League on Thursday.

"It's not a great spell for us," said Roma forward Edin Dzeko, wearing a mask to protect a broken cheekbone.

"This was our fourth draw in a row and a win would have been a morale boost.

"There's no point looking back though, only forward. We have a match against AC Milan and we must do everything possible to win it."

Roma have only suffered defeat only once in their last 17 Serie A matches but most of them have ended in draws and are four games in all competitions without a home win.

Serie A 2019-20 Roma predicted starting line-up vs AC Milan: Pau Lopez; Spinazzola, Mancini, Smalling, Kolarov; Pastore, Veretout; Florenzi, Zaniolo, Perotti; Dzeko

Serie A 2019-20 AC Milan predicted starting line-up vs Roma: Donnarumma; Calabria, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Paqueta, Biglia, Kessie; Suso, Rafael Leao, Calhanoglu

What time is kick-off?

Roma vs AC Milan in Serie A 2019-20 will kick off at 10.30PM IST on Sunday and will be played at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

What TV channel is it on?

Sony has the rights to broadcast Serie A in India. Roma vs AC Milan will be LIVE on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD on Sunday.

How can I stream it?

The Serie A 2019-20 Roma vs AC Milan live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
