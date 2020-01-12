Serie A AS Roma vs Juventus LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News
Serie A 2019-20: AS Roma host Juventus as the latter look to go on top of the points table.
Juventus (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Juventus will face Roma in their upcoming Seria A 2019-20 fixture. The Serie A 2019-20 AS Roma vs Juventus will be played at Stadio Olimpico. In their last outing, Roma lost to Torino 2-0, whereas Juventus kept a clean sheet by defeating Cagliari 4-0. The Serie A 2019-20 AS Roma vs Juventus will kick off at 1:15AM on Sunday night.
Juventus are second in the league standings with 45 points from 18 games. Meanwhile, Roma are fourth with 35 points in 18 matches. For Roma, Javier Pastore and Justin Kluivert won't feature in the upcoming game.
Roma Starting Line-up: Lopez; Spinazzola, Mancini, Smalling, Kolarov; Diawara, Veretout; Zaniolo, Pellegrini, Perotti; Dzeko
Juventus Starting Line-up: Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, Demiral, Sandro; Rabiot, Pjanic, Matuidi; Ramsey; Ronaldo, Higuain
What time is kick-off?
Roma vs Juventus in Serie A 2019-20 will kick off at 1:15AM IST on Sunday and will be played at Stadio Olimpico.
What TV channel is it on?
Sony has the rights to broadcast Serie A in India. Roma vs Juventus will be LIVE on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD on Tuesday.
How can I stream it?
The Serie A 2019-20 Roma vs Juventus live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.
