Serie A, Atalanta vs AC Milan LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The upcoming Serie A 2019 fixture will see Atalanta face AC Milan on December 22, Sunday. The Serie A 2019 Atalanta vs AC Milan will be played at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia. Atalanta will eye to reclaim their spot in the top four when they host AC Milan. On the other hand, AC Milan will look for an early advantage in their upcoming away game. The Serie A Atalanta vs AC Milan will commence at 5 pm. In the last week, Atalanta were defeated by Bologna, whereas AC Milan held a goalless draw with Sassuolo.

Atlanta Predictable Line-up: Gollini; Djimsiti, Luis, Toloi; Gosens, Freuler, De Roon, Castagne; Muriel, Pasalic, Gomez

AC Milan Predictable Line-up: Donnarumma; Conti, Mussachio, Romagnoli, Rodriguez; Bennacer, Kessie, Bonaventura, Suso, Piatek, Calhanoglu

What time is kick-off?

Atalanta vs AC Milan, in Serie A 2019-20 will kick off at 5:00 PM IST on Sunday and will be played at Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia.

What TV channel is it on?

Sony has the rights to broadcast Serie A in India. Atalanta vs AC Milan will be LIVE on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD on Sunday.

How can I stream it?

The Serie A 2019-20 Atalanta vs AC Milan live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.

