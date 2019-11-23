Serie A, Atalanta vs Juventus LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News
Serie A 2019-20: Juventus will be playing Atalanta away from home without Cristiano Ronaldo.
Juventus are playing against Atalanta away from home. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
A Cristiano Ronaldo-less Juventus visit fifth-placed Atalanta for their Serie A fixture on Saturday, November 23. The Serie A 2019-20 Atalanta vs Juventus match will be played at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia. Maurizio Sarri's Juventus are leading the table with 32 points from 12 games. Meanwhile, Atalanta are sitting on the fifth spot with 22 points from 12 games. The Serie A 2019-20 Atalanta vs Juventus fixture will begin at 7:30PM.
As far as injuries are concerned, Atalanta will miss Duvan Zapata due to thigh injury. Zapata have been sidelined for their last five league games.
Meanwhile, Maurizio Sarri confirmed a day before the game that Juventus will be missing the services of Ronaldo. He added that Miralem Pjanic and Blaise Matuidi will be available for selection.
"There is no need for clarification with Cristiano Ronaldo. At certain times, the players must be left to recover and cool down. The problem is that on Tuesday he told us that he is still not well. The goal is to have him back for the Champions League," Sarri said in the press conference.
"I have some players with ailments. Alex Sandro's problem is less serious than it had initially seemed, while we have an adductor problem Adrien Rabiot and Juan Cuadrado. Miralem Pjanic will be available. Blaise Matuidi still feels a little pain, but he does more than that. Yesterday he played the whole training session with us, he's available."
Serie A 2019-20 Atalanta Possible Starting Line-up Juventus: Gollini; Toloi, Djimsiti, Palomino; Castagne, De Roon, Freuler, Gosens; Pasalic; Gomez, Zapata
Serie A 2019-20 Juventus Possible Starting Line-up vs Atalanta: Szczesny; Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt, De Sciglio; Khedira, Pjanic, Matuidi; Bernardeschi, Dybala; Higuain
What time is kick-off?
Atalanta vs Juventus, in Serie A 2019-20 will kick off at 7:30PM on Saturday and will be played at the the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia.
What TV channel is it on?
Sony has the rights to broadcast Serie A in India. Atalanta vs Juventus will be LIVE on Sony Ten 2 SD and HD on Saturday.
How can I stream it?
The Serie A 2019-20 Atalanta vs Juventus live stream will be available on Sony LIV app and sonyliv.com in India for premium users.
