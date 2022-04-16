Serie A: Cagliari Boost Safety Bid With Win Over Sassuolo

Cagliari boosted their hopes of staying in Serie A on Saturday with a 1-0 win over Sassuolo which moved them six points clear of the relegation zone.

The Sardinian team prevailed thanks to a 42nd-minute strike from midfielder Alessandro Deiola, who was born on the island and came through Cagliari’s youth system.

The win ended a run of five straight defeats for Walter Mazzarri’s team and gives them a cushion in the race for survival.

Cagliari sit one place above the bottom three in front of both Genoa, who were beaten 2-0 by league leaders AC Milan on Friday, and Venezia ahead of their clash at Europe-chasing Fiorentina later on Saturday.

