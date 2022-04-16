CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL#Movies#Coronavirus#UkraineWar
Home » News » Football » Serie A: Cagliari Boost Safety Bid With Win Over Sassuolo
1-MIN READ

Serie A: Cagliari Boost Safety Bid With Win Over Sassuolo

Cagliari vs Sassuolo (Twitter)

Cagliari vs Sassuolo (Twitter)

The Sardinian team prevailed thanks to a 42nd-minute strike from midfielder Alessandro Deiola, who was born on the island and came through Cagliari's youth system

Cagliari boosted their hopes of staying in Serie A on Saturday with a 1-0 win over Sassuolo which moved them six points clear of the relegation zone.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE SCHEDULE RESULTS ORANGE CAP PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

The Sardinian team prevailed thanks to a 42nd-minute strike from midfielder Alessandro Deiola, who was born on the island and came through Cagliari’s youth system.

The win ended a run of five straight defeats for Walter Mazzarri’s team and gives them a cushion in the race for survival.

RELATED NEWS

Cagliari sit one place above the bottom three in front of both Genoa, who were beaten 2-0 by league leaders AC Milan on Friday, and Venezia ahead of their clash at Europe-chasing Fiorentina later on Saturday.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Tags
first published:April 16, 2022, 19:41 IST