Serie A: Cagliari Fire Coach Walter Mazzarri

Relegation-threatened Cagliari fired coach Walter Mazzarri with three crucial matches remaining in Serie A for the Sardinian club.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

The move was confirmed in a brief statement on Cagliari’s website.

17th placed Cagliari have lost seven of their last eight matches and are hovering three points above the relegation zone.

A replacement was not immediately announced, although Alessandro Agostini, the club’s youth team coach, was expected to take over till the end of the season.

Mazzarri was hired in September to replace Leonardo Semplici three rounds into the season.

It’s the 11th coaching change in the 20-team Serie A this season.

For their final three games, Cagliari visit two teams that are also battling relegation — Salernitana and Venezia — and hosts defending champion Inter Milan, who trail league leader AC Milan by two points.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.