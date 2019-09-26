Serie A: Cagliari Snatch Shock Win at Napoli with Late Goal, Fiorentina Beat Sampdoria
Lucas Castro scored a late winner to help Cagliari secured a 1-0 win at Napoli as Fiorentina defeated 10-man Sampdoria 2-1.
Cagliari secured a 1-0 win at Napoli (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Naples: Cagliari secured a smash-and-grab 1-0 win at Napoli thanks to a late goal from substitute Lucas Castro and Fiorentina ended their long winless run against 10-man Sampdoria on Wednesday.
Cagliari midfielder Castro headed home from a Nahitan Nandez cross with two minutes remaining to stun the dominant hosts.
Napoli controlled large parts of the game but could not find a way past visiting goalkeeper Robin Olsen, and Dries Mertens was denied twice by the woodwork.
Things got worse for Carlo Ancelotti's side when substitute Kalidou Koulibaly was sent off for dissent after the goal.
The result left both sides on nine points but Napoli occupy fourth, ahead of fifth-placed Cagliari on goal difference.
Fiorentina climbed off the foot of the table with a 2-1 home win over Sampdoria, who consequently dropped to the bottom.
German Pezzella put Fiorentina in front before Samp defender Jeison Murillo was sent off for two bookings after the break.
Federico Chiesa doubled the hosts' advantage and Federico Bonazzoli pulled one back for the visitors, but it didn't stop Vincenzo Montella's side from ending their 18-match winless run in the league.
Struggling SPAL fell to a 3-1 defeat at home to promoted Lecce, who registered their second away win of the season.
Bologna winger Nicola Sansone missed a penalty as they drew 0-0 away to Genoa, while Parma had two goals disallowed and a penalty saved before beating Sassuolo 1-0 thanks to a stoppage-time Mehdi Bourabia own goal.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra on Zaira Wasim Quitting Bollywood: Who are We to Dictate What One Should Do or Not?
- Understanding Drones: They Can Do Photography, Keep Hobbyists Happy And Also Spy
- Hrithik Roshan Says He Received Over 30,000 Marriage Proposals After Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai
- Amitabh Bachchan Gets Dadasaheb Phalke, Abhishek-Shweta 'Overjoyed and Proud'
- Messi Wins FIFA Player of the Year as Ronaldo Skips Ceremony, Megan Rapinoe Bags Women's Honour