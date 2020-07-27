Serie A: Ciro Immobile Nets Hat-trick as Lazio Thrash Hellas Verona 5-1, Roma Beat Fiorentina 2-1

Ciro Immobile scored a hat-trick as fourth-placed Lazio thrashed Hellas Verona 5-1 to keep their slim title hopes alive, with Roma, in fifth, seeing off Fiorentina 2-1 at the Stadio Olimpico.

Serie A leading scorer Immobile pulled four goals clear of Juventus' five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo in the goal-scoring charts.

Lazio, already assured of Champions League football next season, pulled level on 75 points with third-placed Atalanta.

A Sofyan Amrabat penalty had put hosts Verona ahead on 39 minutes.

But Simone Inzaghi's side hit back, with Immobile converting a penalty on the stroke of the interval before blasting in seven minutes from time and adding another spot-kick in injury time.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Joaquin Correa were also on the scoresheet.

Roma move four points ahead of sixth-placed AC Milan thanks to two Jordan Veretout penalties against Fiorentina.

Musa Barrow snatched a late winner for midtable Bologna in a 3-2 win which pushed Lecce closer to Serie B next season.

Bologna had gone two goals up within five minutes with Barrow setting up Rodrigo Palacio and Roberto Soriano.

But Lecce battled back as Marco Mancosu got the southerners back into the game before the break, with Filippo Falco equalising on 66 minutes, but Barrow struck late.

Udinese won 1-0 at Cagliari and secured a 26th straight season in the top flight.

Also, Torino was held 1-1 at already-relegated SPAL.

