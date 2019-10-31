Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
2-min read

Serie A: Cristiano Ronaldo's Controversial Last-gasp Penalty Sinks 10-man Genoa

Cristiano Ronaldo scored in the dying moments of the match from the penalty spot to hand Juventus a 2-1 win over 10-man Genoa and go top of the Serie A table.

Reuters

Updated:October 31, 2019, 10:46 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Serie A: Cristiano Ronaldo's Controversial Last-gasp Penalty Sinks 10-man Genoa
Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Turin: Cristiano Ronaldo controversially won and then converted a stoppage-time penalty, seconds after having a goal chalked off for offside, as Juventus finally broke down 10-man Genoa to win 2-1 and go back to the top of Serie A on Wednesday.

Ronaldo went down under a challenge from Antonio Sanabria and, although their was minimal contact if any at all, the referee pointed to the spot and the VAR officials confirmed the decision with a silent check.

The Portuguese forward then fired in the penalty in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

It was rough justice on 17th-placed Genoa who played with 10 men from the 51st minute when Francesco Cassata was harshly given a second yellow card for tugging Paulo Dybala’s shirt.

Juventus, still unbeaten in all competitions under coach Maurizio Sarri, have 26 points from 10 games, one ahead of Inter Milan who beat Brescia 2-1 on Tuesday.

“We suffered a lot but we were the rightful winners. We created so many chances and deserved this win,” said Ronaldo.

“We got a bit anxious as the game we went because we needed the win but we kept on trying until the end.”

Genoa coach Thiago Motta said he would sleep well despite the defeat. “We played them on level terms until the end which isn’t easy here in Turin,” he said. “I don’t judge referees but I can say he was really severe with us.”

Juventus went ahead in the 35th minute. A corner was swung in from the left and defender Leonardo Bonucci got in front of Genoa goalkeeper Ionut Radu to score with a glancing header at the near post.

Genoa levelled within five minutes after Alex Sandro lost possession on the edge of the area. The ball was passed to Christian Kouame who mis-kicked completely but his shot hit his standing leg and flew past a wrong-footed Gianluigi Buffon.

The game veered in Juve’s favour when Dybala tried to squeeze past two players and Cassata was dismissed after the Argentine tumbled to the ground.

Juventus had substitute Adrien Rabiot sent off for a second bookable offence with three minutes to play but Genoa were still not safe.

Ronaldo turned in Juan Cuadrado’s pass in the third minute of stoppage time but, after Juventus had celebrated the goal, it was disallowed for offside following a VAR check.

But in the next attack, Ronaldo collected a pass inside the area, cut inside Sanabria and fell forwards.

He seemed to try to make contact with Sanabria rather than the other way round but the referee awarded a penalty and the irrepressible Portuguese converted.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram